Courthouse Road repaving nears completion ahead of holidays

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that paving is complete on Courthouse Road, business owners looking forward to a busy holiday season.
According to the City of Gulfport, there is only one more step until the road is finished.
This week, workers laid down temporary striping. All that is left to do is lay down the permanent striping in about 30 days, once the asphalt has settled.
Business owners said the construction isn’t as much of a burden this time around, especially after two years of continued work on the road.
“I haven’t seen any difference in my business. I’m ready for them just to get it done. Hopefully, we’ll have a nice road," said Jason Brewer, owner of Fleur De Lis Gourmet Bakery.
Some noted that traffic is already picking up.
“It was like a necessary evil. It’s probably a temporary problem that will be a real nice permanent solution when it’s finished," said Brian Crabtree with Lil’ Ray’s Poboys & Seafood.
When all roadwork is complete, the Courthouse Road Merchants Association plans to work closely with the City of Gulfport to begin holiday promotions.
