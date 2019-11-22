Warm today. Showers tomorrow morning.

It’s a milder morning with 50s and 60s on the thermometer across our area instead of 40s. This afternoon will again warm into the 70s again this afternoon beneath mostly cloudy skies. Tonight will still be cloudy and scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms will begin after midnight as a cold front moves in. These showers will end by midday Saturday. Then, it turns clearer, drier, and cooler for Saturday afternoon. It will stay dry and cool on Sunday and Monday. But, there could be a few showers around next Tuesday and Wednesday so if you have holiday travel plans keep in mind there could be delays due to rain. Thanksgiving Thursday looks nice with seasonable temperatures and hardly any rain. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Sebastien in the Atlantic is still not expected to impact the U.S. mainland and will barely pose any threat to land as it is eventually steered eastward out to sea. Hurricane season ends next week.