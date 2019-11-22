USM Golden Baskets gives back in time of need

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Tasty Thanksgiving treats and family holiday surprises are what some people on the Gulf Coast wait all year for. For others, providing those things can be stressful, if not impossible. So, for the last eight years, the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park has stepped up with the Golden Basket program.
Casey Maugh Funderburk, the Vice Provost of USM Gulf Park campus, is part of a group that sponsored a family.
“We work with local area schools, and we work families that are identified as families with the greatest need on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. We try to pick families from each of the three coastal counties," Funderburk said.
Staying engaged with the community is important to Funderburk and the university.
“We love to give back, but we also really love when we can identify opportunities for us to connect with our community. One of the things that universities do really well is educate and train people, but we also love to be able to just help people when we know there is need," Funderburk said.
So, based on a list of the family’s needs and wants, the students and faculty at USM go all out to make the holidays for the selected families one for the record books. “When we find out who our family is, we get really excited because we get to say, ‘ooh I want to buy the seven-year-old a Frozen doll or I want to buy the nine-year-old his bike,’" Funderburk told WLOX.
Dylan Tyner, a USM Event Services graduate assistant, enjoys participating as well.
“It makes you feel good actually giving back to the families and being able to contribute, but seeing their reactions and seeing how it helps them is actually the best part," Tyner said.
For USM graduate assistant Leigha Malone, blindly helping these families during the holidays means the most to her.
“We all came together to really give this family an awesome holiday season. Again, we don’t really know anything about them. But that doesn’t matter, right? We all came together to give them the holiday season that they deserve. You know, regardless of our backgrounds, we wanted to kinda give them just an awesome Christmas and Thanksgiving season," Malone said.
This year the program has helped 10 families, which includes 54 people, 34 of which are children. Individuals and/or businesses interested in getting involved in the 2020 Golden Basket project at USM, should e-mail goldenbasket@usm.edu for more information on how to get involved.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.