USM Golden Baskets gives back in time of need

So, based on a list of the family’s needs and wants, the students and faculty at USM go all out to make the holidays for the selected families one for the record books. “When we find out who our family is, we get really excited because we get to say, ‘ooh I want to buy the seven-year-old a Frozen doll or I want to buy the nine-year-old his bike,’" Funderburk told WLOX.