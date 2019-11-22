Suspects wanted for Simpson County murder arrested in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A total of four suspects were taken into Harrison County custody this week in connection to Simpson County murder.
On Thursday, Howard Mayes III was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder by officers of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Gulfport Division. He was located at Three Rivers Road and Angela Drive around 3:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, officers arrested Reuben Lyrell Mayes and R’Mand Lashard “Smoove” Mayes on the same charges. Amanda Rochell Warren was also arrested Tuesday in connection to the same case, but she faces charges of hindering prosecution or apprehension. Reuben Mayes and Warren were located at a gas station at the intersection of Creosote Road and Highway 49. Later that day, R’Mand Mayes was apprehended on Dedeaux Road east of Three Rivers Road.
Authorities with the U.S. Marshal’s Service believe the suspects had family ties to the Gulfport area.
The suspects were wanted in connection to the death of Willi G. Davis Jr. Willie Davis, who was found dead after a wedding party.
According to a release from the Simpson County Sheriff at the time of Willie Davis’s death, he was headed to his car after a fight at a party when he was chased down by several people, beaten and “fired upon.”
Reuben Mayes, R’Mand Mayes and Amanda Warren have already been extradited back to Simpson County. Howard Mayes III is in custody at the Harrison County jail Thursday pending extradition.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.