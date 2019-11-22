Preparations wrapping up for 2019 Harbor Lights Winter Festival

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - What's become a Coast holiday tradition, Gulfport's Harbor Lights Winter Festival returns next week.
On Thursday crews were testing some of the 1.2 million lights in Jones Park to make sure they were operating correctly.
When the attraction opens next Friday night, Nov. 29, it will be the culmination of two months of work for more than 50 people, mostly Gulfport city employees.
“We really start in the summer and make a plan to decide where our displays are going to go,” said Catherine Hasty, Gulfport’s special events coordinator. “We really plan out our attractions to bring something different every year.”
With Thanksgiving falling a week later this year, the festival has four fewer days than usual to attract visitors. That doesn't mean planners are expecting smaller overall attendance.
“The goal this year is to hit 80,000, and we’re not far from that because last year they had over 75,000 visitors, and we’re really trying to encourage people to come out early,” said LaShaundra McCarty, Gulfport community relations manager.
The Harbor Lights Winter Festival operates with a $550,000 annual budget.
For more information and to buy tickets, check out the Harbor Lights website.
