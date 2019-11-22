Pearl River County man pleads guilty in shooting death of cousin

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pearl River County man pleaded guilty Friday to the 2018 murder of his cousin.
According to District Attorney Hal Kittrell, Malcolm Aquam Nixon, 29, was sentenced by Judge Anthony Mozingo to serve 30 years on the charge of second-degree murder.
Malcon Nixon was found responsible for the shooting death of Justin Tobias Nixon on Feb. 27, 2018.
The case was investigated by officers of the Picayune Police Department, including Assistant Criminal Investigation Division Commander Lt. Rhonda Johnson, the case detective. Members of the victim’s family in attendance expressed appreciation to Johnson for her dedication to seeking justice for their loved one.
Justin’s mother expressed her deep sense of loss, and a family spokesperson expressed the deep impact of Justin’s death on his entire family, condemning the senseless violence that led to his death.
The victim was 28 at the time of his death.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.