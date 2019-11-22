Parents can now track their child’s bus in Ocean Springs School District

OCEAN SPRING, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs School District parents can now track their child’s bus up to the minute. It’s a new feature the district rolled out earlier this month.
“TruFleet interacted really well with the equipment we already had installed,” said OSSD Director of Operations Brooks McKay.
It’s a website called TruFleet, and it tracks all 55 buses in the district via existing GPS monitoring devices. It’s internet-based, and you can save the login screen to your desktop computer or the home screen of your smartphone.
“So far we have almost 300 parents vetted, good to go, that are up and running and they are actually using it," McKay said.
McKay said that’s just a fraction of the number of parents the district anticipated would sign up. He said 5,000 is the number they expected.
“There’s a vetting system. So a parent will go in and register and fill out what child, email address, things like that, what bus number are they requesting to see because we don’t give them access to every bus. And then we’ll go through, verify they are who they say they are, and then once we’ve determined they are who they say they are, we give them access to the buses they request," he said.
If you have more than one child in the district, McKay said that’s no problem. You’ll be able to enter multiple bus numbers within your account.
“So on a rainy day, if you don’t want your kid to stand at the bus stop in the rain, you can kind of watch the app. You can get an idea on how close the bus is," McKay added.
Click here to create an account on TruFleet. It’s free to track your child’s bus.
