OSHS Theatre Department performs “Brother Wolf” ahead of Drama Fest competition

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a packed house at Ocean Springs High School Friday as the theatre group performed their newest hit in anticipation of competition next month.
They’re performing a 40 minute show called “Brother Wolf.” It’s a bluegrass version of Beowulf. Students attended Friday to give the cast a chance to perform in front of a live audience.
“Our designers for the show started designing in April. They designed all over the summer with design meetings. We got here in August and we just hit the ground running and rehearsing every day," said Ocean Springs High School Theatre Director Chris Permenter.
They’ll take their skills to Drama Fest in December at the University of Southern Mississippi. If they advance, they’ll move into the MIssissippi Theatre Association.
The show has a cast of 50 students.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.