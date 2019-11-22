One-of-a-kind Christmas display up at Beau Rivage Casino Resort

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas decorations are starting to appear around the Gulf Coast. Every year, Beau Rivage puts up the most extravagant holiday display.
It takes days to put together, and the hotel lobby is transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Colorful and festive Christmas decorations are up in the Beau Rivage hotel lobby and throughout the retail area. This is a massive undertaking.
“We started Nov. 11 this year. It takes all week, day and night to get this atrium installed,” said horticulturist Teresa Malone.
Malone and her staff love this time of year. The casino resort goes all out to put up the annual Christmas display.
“This year we have about 130 Christmas trees. You figure every Christmas tree has at least 300 to 800 lights on it. It’s always been fantastic and amazing. We keep adding to it every year, just more and more,” Malone said.
The Beau Rivage attracts large crowds during the holidays, Wherever you look is a photo opportunity. Malone looks for something special to add every year. For the first time ever, Santa, his sleigh and all his reindeer are together in an installation hanging from the glass roof in the atrium.
“An artist from Louisiana built this for us. It’s all hand-built, including the reindeer. The sleigh is made out of wood. Santa’s belt buckle is one of a kind. You’ll never see this anywhere else. He used to work for Disney and built for Disney,” Malone said.
The Christmas decorations are up at Beau Rivage through Jan. 6.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.