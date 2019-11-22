Kole Alford and Britt McKay sign to play at four-year programs

McKay was an important member of the Wildcats’ Region XXIII Championship and run to the NJCAA Tournament as a freshman a year ago. The strong-armed catcher hit .224 but boasted a .465 on-base percentage with four extra-base hits — including two homers — and 14 RBIs. He also came around to score 16 times and stole a base. Defensively, McKay threw out six of 18 base stealers.