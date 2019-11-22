Gulfport Prepares For Rematch against Oak Grove

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Admirals earned their first playoff win in nine years last Friday over George County in a 20-19 thriller. Emotions were high after the win, but now Gulfport must put that game in the past and turn its attention to Oak Grove. The two teams squared off back in September of this year, with the Warriors winning 37-13. Despite the result earlier this season, head coach John Archie and company said they have a great amount of respect for their opponent, but feel confident and ready this time around.