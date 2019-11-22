Gulfport Prepares For Rematch against Oak Grove

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Admirals earned their first playoff win in nine years last Friday over George County in a 20-19 thriller. Emotions were high after the win, but now Gulfport must put that game in the past and turn its attention to Oak Grove. The two teams squared off back in September of this year, with the Warriors winning 37-13. Despite the result earlier this season, head coach John Archie and company said they have a great amount of respect for their opponent, but feel confident and ready this time around.
“These guys came down in September and beat us pretty good,” Archie told WLOX. “We know we didn’t play our best game, so we have to go out there and get some respect. We feel like they’re a really good football team, so we feel this is time to put Gulfport where we want to be.”
“I feel like we had a really great week of practice, everybody was pretty locked in because everybody knows we’re on the same mission," wide receiver Tommie Johnson told WLOX. “That mission is to beat this team and get to south state. We take it one step at a time.”
The Admirals and Warriors will kick off Friday night at 7pm at Milner Stadium.
