Feed My Sheep prepares for annual Thanksgiving Eve meal

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - All across the Coast, organizations are doing their part to make sure everyone can enjoy the holiday season.
One of those being Feed my Sheep in Gulfport. From cutting up the vegetables to getting dozens of turkeys cooked and then pulling the meat from the bones, there’s a lot of work that goes into making the annual Thanksgiving Eve meal at Feed My Sheep a success.
“We’ve actually been working on it all this week. So we try to start early, and get prepared, and have everything ready," said Randy Brownlee, director of Feed My Sheep.
Feed my Sheep is expecting to serve hundreds of meals on that day. With so many mouths to feed, this time of year always keeps volunteers busy.
It can be demanding work, but work that’s rewarding.
“You know you helping out people. You helping feed somebody, because it’s all the necessities for them to eat, and get nourished," said volunteer Rosalina Vinluan.
“I enjoy them. I enjoy the people. I know a lot of them. It just makes you feel good, that’s all. It makes you feel good,” said volunteer Merle Johnson.
Feed My Sheep Director Randy Brownlee said they’re well prepared to feed the crowds they expect during the holidays.
He said in addition to their regular volunteers, there’s always plenty of new faces during this time of year, too.
“We’ve got those who’ve got special groups that come and volunteer and stuff, so our volunteers right now, we’re really good on them now through Christmas. But January and February, we’d love to see you," he said.
One thing they do need - canned vegetables.
“Green beans, corn, sweet peas, mixed vegetables, canned fruit. And of course, we like the big cans, but if we get the small cans we’re very grateful to get those as well," said Brownlee.
It's a community effort to make the holidays a special time for everyone.
“The community that supports feed my sheep is absolutely wonderful. We can’t thank them enough. And we just ask that they continue to support us in everything we do," said Brownlee.
Any donations of canned vegetables can be dropped off at Feed My Sheep on 19th Street in Gulfport.
The annual Thanksgiving Eve dinner will be next Wednesday from 11:30 am to 1 pm. To see more Thanksgiving community dinners happening around South Mississippi, click HERE.
