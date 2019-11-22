Biloxi Fire Station 10 open for business

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi now has just upped its fire-fighting capability. Station 10 on Old Highway 67 is officially open for business.
City leaders held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the achievement.
The station is named after firefighter Anthony Rousseau, who was killed in 1951 at central station after being run over by a hook and ladder truck as he was trying to board it.
His nephew, Bernie Marinovich, told the audience that nobody knew him. Now, no one will forget him.
“It’s been a long, long, journey for Tony,” he said. “And today brought him back to where he should be – to be honored and recognized for his ultimate sacrifice.”
The new $2 million Station 10 will have four firefighters stationed there.
“We’ve put a lot of work into this thing,” said Chief Joe Boney. “A lot of people have, and today is the culmination of that. We will be able to provide the services to this community like we do every other community in the city.”
It's good news for residents north of the river.
“This is a very strategic placement of this,” said Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich. “And you know growth is out here too. So, you need to be able to reduce those response times.”
Boney said he hopes this addition will help the city improve its current fire rating of three.
“We are hoping it’s going to drop,” he said. “We will be rated next year. Next summer, they’re coming in to rate us. So this is coming on line in a good time.”
Resident Cathy Creel likes that a lot.
“Oh, I can’t wait to call my insurance adjuster next week,” she said. “I’m going to see what he can do for me.”
She now has a better sense of security.
“I’m thrilled about it,” she said. “And I believe my neighbors would be to because we’re going to be a lot safer.”
The new Station 7 on Popp’s Ferry Road should be opened sometime in mid-December.
