TSA reminds Mississippi air travelers to get Real ID

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Do you have a gold star in the upper right hand corner of your Mississippi drivers license? If not, that means you don’t have what’s called Real ID and that means beginning on October 1, 2020 you won’t be able to get through TSA security and on an airplane.
A new law requires residents in all states to have the new licenses to ensure tighter national security. Next year, air travelers will have to abide by a law passed by Congress in 2005.
In Mississippi, when residents get their first drivers license or renew a current one, the gold star in the corner means the licence is compliant with the Department of Homeland Security’s new rules. All air travelers will have to present the identification to pass through TSA checkpoints.
Along with the star, there will also be what’s called a machine readable zone containing personal data.
“The Real ID is important to homeland security. They have embedded security features. It’s important that we know who you say you are and by getting Real ID, that helps us determine that,” said TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz.
The Real ID will also be required to access military bases and other secure federal facilities. You won’t need Real ID to drive, vote, make bank transactions or apply for or receive federal benefits.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has been issuing Real ID compliant licenses for a year now. Mississippians are encouraged to go into a Motor Vehicles office before the deadline. The state says all its systems are up to date and people can use the online option to apply for a renew a license.
“So if you go ahead and start coming in now, if you know you’re going to be flying after October 1, 2020, go ahead and come in now. We’ve not had a big rush and everything is under control. A lot of people are taking advantage of our online services,” according to Becky Pierson with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
TSA officials visited the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport and are traveling around the country to remind everyone that there will be no exceptions to the Real ID law as of October 1, 2020.
If you don’t have Real ID, you can pass through TSA security with a valid U.S. passport or an ID from the federal government’s Trusted Traveler Program, such as a Golbal Entry card. For international travel, you’ll still need a passport.
