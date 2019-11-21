Soul Bowl Preview: Alcorn State not “afraid of the moment” against Jackson State

LORMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A huge game in the SWAC this weekend as Alcorn State make the hour plus drive up to Jackson to face their bitter rivals, the Jackson State Tigers, in the ‘Soul Bowl’.
This time last year, everything was riding on this game, with a trip to the SWAC Championship at the end of the tunnel. The stakes are bit different this year. The Braves clinched their sixth consecutive east division title in a win over Alabama A&M this past Saturday, securing their spot for their sixth straight conference title appearance and according to head coach Fred McNair, the moment won’t be too big for his team.
“The stage doesn’t get too big for these guys, we’ve been there before and these guys are very humble, they take a win as just a win and it’s the next game,” McNair said.
“We just go back to the drawing board, go back to practice, go back to work," junior cornerback Juwan Taylor said. "We’re just going to take care of the team in front of us, Jackson State is the team is the team in front of us. We’re really not worried about the SWAC championship until that week comes.”
With a win, Alcorn State can clinch home-field advantage for the 2019 SWAC Championship.
“They’re used to these situations that they’ve been in, that’s the unique thing about it," McNair added. "These guys know how to handle these situations, they’ve been through the highs, they’ve been through the lows.”
