Police looking for connections in three recent dollar store robberies

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport investigators are working to solve an overnight armed robbery, and they want to know if it’s connected to similar crimes on the coast.
In Wednesday night's robbery at the Family Dollar on West Railroad Street, we learned the suspect fired one round into the ceiling while in the store. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Within the last two weeks, police say two Dollar General stores in Long Beach were robbed in a similar way. One on November 13th at a store on West Railroad Street, and one on November 8th at a Dollar General on Pineville Road.
So far, police haven’t released any information on possible suspects in any of the three investigations.
