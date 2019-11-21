Pleasant and seasonable for now. Then, Saturday cold front.

We’re waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s. And it’ll warm into the 70s again this afternoon. Skies will become cloudier today as a high pressure system moves east of us. You may notice the air feeling slightly less dry and slightly more humid this afternoon as southeast winds carry in a bit of Gulf air. Our next decent chance for rain showers arrives Friday night into Saturday morning with a cold front. Behind the front, Saturday afternoon, Sunday, and Monday appear drier and cooler. There could be a few showers around the middle of next week. So, if you have travel plans next Tuesday or Wednesday keep in mind there could be delays due to rain. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Sebastien located several hundred miles northeast of Puerto Rico is a bit stronger this morning. Sebastien is now forecast to become a hurricane this week and is still not expected to impact the U.S. mainland and will barely pose any threat to land as it is eventually steered northward and then eastward out to sea. Hurricane season ends next week.