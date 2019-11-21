Pathways2Possibilities career expo showcases different career options in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Pathways2Possibilities kicked off day one of the interactive, hands-on career fair Wednesday.
The event aims at giving Mississippi students an idea of the many different career fields offered right here in the state.
“We want them to know that they don’t have to move elsewhere. I know a lot of them think right when they get out of high school they want to move,” explained Jenna Bordages. "We want to let them know facilities like ours are right here, and they can make a big impact in our community staying here.”
Employers brought everything from stimulation activities to live animals to help attract students to their fields.
“I gave birth to a baby,” said Ashley Medrano-Reyes.
Medrano-Reyes helped deliver a real-life simulation baby at a simulation center at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s booth.
“I thought I was just going to be walking around and talking to people. I never expected to do what I just did,” she said.
Employers from all over the state were present and happy to recruit some of their own.
“People come to me telling me, ‘Please tell me how I can do this in the future,’ and I just get passionate myself telling these people that are actually in my home how they can work here in our facility staying here in Mississippi,” Bordages said.
This was the seventh year the career fair was brought to the Gulf Coast. Day two of the expo continues to Thursday.
