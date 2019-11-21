No. 1 Gulf Coast host ‘Media Day’ ahead of NJCAA Championship

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX/MGCCC Athletics) - No. 1 MGCCC captured their 16th state title in program history and after a week of enjoying the fruits of their labor, it’s back to business as usual.
The Bulldogs hosted Media Day on Wednesday, taking team and individual photo shoots with the 2019 MACJC Championship trophy as they begin preparations for their next and final opponent of the year: The No. 2 Lackawanna Falcons.
Gulf Coast will be trying to add a fifth national title to their program’s history as they will compete in the 2019 NJCAA Championship on December 5th in Pittsburg, Kansas. Head Coach Jack Wright has a chance to become just the second coach to win NJCAA championships at two different schools, having won at Northwest in 2015.
Although the team knew they had a special group of talent in the offseason, now that they’re on the brink of their ultimate goal, the feeling is surreal.
“Feels great because when I was in high school, I feel like I let my team down two years in a row,” sophomore running back and former Poplarville standout, Austin Bolton, told WLOX. “To come up here and win it like this, like we did, I feel like I won it for Poplarville.”
“I’m actually still shocked,” sophomore running back and former Moss Point standout, Omni Wells, told WLOX. “I’ve never won a state championship, even though I came from a school that has that background. We’re still working. I’m still shocked, I can’t believe it yet, but it’ll come to my senses soon.”