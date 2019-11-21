$5.35M grant awarded for crosswalk over Hwy 90 in Gulfport

“I am a longtime supporter of the Gulfport tram and pedestrian bridge project, and I am pleased to see that it will now become a reality,” said Sen. Roger Wicker. “This new bridge will enhance safety and the overall experience for visitors and residents. Once it is complete, this new downtown corridor will be a magnet for tourism and boost economic development. I will continue to work with our state and local leaders to support projects like these that are smart investments in the future of our communities.”