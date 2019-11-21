Local investor offers $1.5M to buy Gulf Hills Golf Course

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Hills Golf Course may soon have a new owner. A local investor, who is also a Gulf Hills resident, has offered $1.5 million to buy the course. Shareholders voted Tuesday night 211-57 in favor of the sale.
The deal is not yet under contract. But a contract is expected to be signed by the first week of December. At that time, the sale should close in a 90-120 day window.
The plan is for Gulf Hills to become a nine hole course. What shareholders heard Tuesday was the nine hole golf course will be on holes 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 16, 17, 18. Hole #1 will become a chipping area. Holes 4 and 5 will become a driving range.
The investor does have plans to build new houses. Property on many of the unused holes will be developed into those homes. One question that apparently came up multiple times Tuesday night was, where will that construction be allowed? That still has to be hashed out.
In the end, Jackson County may only end up playing one role, and that is to help with a public park somewhere on the grounds.
