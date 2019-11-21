Gulfport STEM students design SWATBOT with local police

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Some Gulfport High School STEM students are putting together a device that may not only win them a state competition, but it could also be very useful to the Gulfport Police Department.
It’s a door-breaching device idea called the SWATBOT.
It is the latest idea from Gulfport High students as they compete in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow national contest. It’s the fifth straight year that Gulfport is one of six schools in the state finals for a contest where students must solve real-world problems using STEM-related ideas.
"One of the ideas we had was to talk to the law enforcement, the Gulfport Police Department specifically, and see if there was something we could build that would help them with their jobs,” said Jade Geiselman, a Gulfport High School senior.
Police Chief Leonard Papania said he and department members got on board with the request after meeting with the students.
"They said they wanted to use technology to make our community better. We entered into discussions, and it's really led to an amazing project,” Papania said.
It’s a creation that might not only help Gulfport High win another Samsung Solve for Tomorrow prize, but it could also save lives down the road in a standoff situation.
“We just pulled a bunch of young minds into a thorough process they don’t usually engage in, nor do we invite them into,” Papania added. “But essentially, we have young students coming up with ideas to help prevent a fire fight with law enforcement and criminals."
The other Mississippi finalists are Warren Central High School, Neshoba Central Middle School, New Albany Middle School, Ackerman Elementary School, and North Panola Career & Technical Center.
