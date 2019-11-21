George County Hosts Signing Day For Five Softball Players

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Five student-athletes at George County High School signed their national letters of intent to continue their softball careers.
Brooke Tanner and Susie Lebert signed with William Carey, Tori Havens signed with Copiah-Lincoln, Emaleigh Caotes signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast, and Kylie Hill signed with Mississippi State. Although most are going their separate ways after the school year, over their time together, they said they learned an important lesson about teamwork.
“As a player and part of this team, you definitely have to work together,” Coates told WLOX. “You can’t do it alone.”
“I’ve grown and got to know these girls. They’re characters,” Taylor, who is spending her first year at George County, told WLOX. “They’re great, they’re really sweet. I already feel like I’m a part of the family, and I haven’t been here that long.”
All five will suit up one last time for the Lady Rebels this spring for the 2020 season.
