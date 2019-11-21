Gautier will request to be removed from NYC homeless relocation list

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier’s city attorney will send a letter to a New York City program relocating homeless to the area, asking to be removed from the list.
Gautier city leaders voted Tuesday night to send the letter to the Special One-Time Assistance Program, or SOTA. It uses New York taxpayer money to give homeless individuals and families a year’s worth of rent to get out of town.
Councilman Casey Vaughan made the motion for the letter.
“I was unaware of any of this until I was tagged on social media by citizens, realtors, and business owners, asking and inquiring about how this was allowed to happen in our community. At that point, I reached out to our city attorney and city manager, and they were unaware of this.
“Based on reading articles, I made the motion requesting our city attorney send a letter to take us off the list and to request additional information on how Gautier appeared on the list.
"I feel that we need to help those in our community before we take on the burden of another city’s homeless crisis. I don’t understand why SOTA wouldn’t encourage homeless people in NYC to stay in the area. Relocating them to Gautier puts the burden on us, the taxpayers of the State of Mississippi.
“I would like to thank our police department. They do a great job working with our homeless and working to get them assistance that can serve them and their needs," Vaughan said.
Gautier Mayor Phil Torjusen told WLOX his city has received one homeless person, and he’s working to get in contact with them, to talk about their experience with the program.
“I was first made aware of New York City’s homeless program when I was contacted by a reporter from the New York Post to get my opinion. Since then I have learned about Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s Special One-Time Assistant Program. He is addressing the New York City homeless crisis by sending his homeless to cities across the country with a full year of rent and travel expenses. I also have learned that Gautier has received one homeless person and Gulfport one homeless person since inception of the program two years ago," Torjusen said.
“I also requested that the city attorney try to find out the name and location of where this person may be because I would like to talk to them personally about their experience with this program. I believe this would give us some real insight. I do not want to put the burden of New York City’s homeless crisis on the shoulders of Gautier citizens," he added.
So far, more than 12,000 people have been relocated through the program to 370 towns.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.