D’Iberville schools, police department get life-saving trauma kits

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville’s educators are now equipped with trauma kits that can save lives. It’s a partnership with the D’Iberville Police Department and an organization called CitizenAID.
Medical professionals say it takes four minutes for someone to die from blood loss. Statistics show it takes about 45 minutes before paramedics are allowed inside an active scene. CitizenAID is hoping to cut that time drastically.
Dr. Perry Walton works in the emergency room at Ocean Springs Hospital. He’s also the associate medical director for CitizenAID North America. He’s helping the D’Iberville Police Department by putting life-saving kits in the hands of resource officers at the elementary, middle and high schools. Five additional kits have been purchased for the police department.
“A couple weeks ago, maybe even longer than that, I saw these kits, these trauma kits. I said let’s go ahead and get some of these and let’s put them in our school resource officers and put them in our supervisors’ cars," said D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne.
Inside the kits, you’ll find items like tourniquets and compression gauze.
“We know that our law enforcement, in any active violent event, is going to be the first ones there. Their job is to go and neutralize the threat. They’re having to step over injured people. They have purchased kits that they can actually drop to injured people to be able to treat themselves," Dr. Walton said.
On Wednesday Dr. Walton spoke to educators at D’Iberville Middle School, laying out the kits and explaining what’s inside. This knowledge is essential to saving lives. It worked in California when a shooter opened fire on a high school campus.
“We had this tragedy out in California," Payne said. "I saw a teacher had one of these trauma kits and it saved that child’s life. It just brought it all around.”
Payne is hoping these kits will never need to be opened.
