Coast school district working to eliminate the Workforce Brain Drain

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District is setting their students on the path to success. They’re doing it with the College and Career Technical Institute.
The work done within the walls of the institute is an effort to keep bright young minds on the Gulf Coast by getting them from the classroom to the workforce, and they’ve been doing it for years.
“So, I’ve actually been in the CCTI for four years now. The first two years I was in engineering, which is a wonderful program. These last two years, I’ve taken carpentry, which is also a wonderful program," said program senior Percy Barbereba.
Thomas Brooks is the CCTI Director and his mission is clear.
“We help prepare students who live in our community right now, prepare them for jobs that are located right here in our community. So, they don’t have to move off to look for a job elsewhere. They can find that job right here in their own back yard," Brooks said.
In their backyard is the largest manufacturing employer in the state responsible for building 70% of the U.S. Navy’s warships.
“We can help steer that boat for them, if you will. A lot of students come, employees come, adults come to us and say ‘I don’t know what I want to do, but I want to work for Ingalls Shipbuilding,’ and so we make them into employees. We give them a career path," said Sondia Christian, Director of Talent Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding.
Once program senior William Watson graduates, that career path will start through the relationship between the CCTI and Ingalls Shipbuilding.
“I’ll need some training, but not quite as much because I’ll already have this experience. I’ll go through an apprenticeship program, probably, and they’ll just train me on the job," Watson said.
Gaining as much knowledge, as quickly as possible, is what’s most important to program sophomore Micah Burch.
“You get to learn more things at a faster rate so when you get older you are prepared for the challenges that you’ll face on the job site," Burch said.
All of the programs at CCTI aren’t merely technical. The facility boasts robotics, mobile app development and hospitality among its 17 different programs. Austin Fagan, a hospitality program junior, is excited about the road paved by the program.
“This program here is giving me a good foundation to go to a school that I want to go to so I can get further education and come back here and start my own (restaurant) chain," Fagan said.
Winning talent for the hometown makes it all worthwhile for the CCTI program director.
“Just seeing the instant benefit from teaching a student a skill, a craft, helping them gain those credentials, and then seeing them get jobs right here in our community. That is fantastic," Brooks said.
