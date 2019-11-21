ALERT TEAM: Thanksgiving meal is possible on a tight budget

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average Thanksgiving meal to feed ten people should cost right around $50. With Thanksgiving closing in, the 9News Alert Team went to see just how affordable dinner can be and how shoppers can rack up on the savings for their holiday meals.
You cann’t have the holidays without sweets, and WAFB found a pumpkin pie for $2.99 and rolls for $3.99. If it’s the essentials that shoppers are after, Rouses store director, Donna Dickerson, says they have it all.
“Right now, we have a phenomenal ad going for Thanksgiving week with a lot of your staples,” said Dickerson. “Just everything you need local-wise or commodity-wise to feed your family this year.”
For the sides, some popular options we found were green bean casserole and stuffing. For that, shoppers can get green beans for $0.69 per can, cream of mushroom soup at $0.77 per can, and fried onions for $3.49. The stuffing and the chicken broth will both run shoppers two for $4. Also at Rouses, shoppers can find sweet potatoes for $0.19 per pound and brown sugar for $1.67 per bag. With deals like this, Dickerson says folks need to act fast.
“The best thing to do is plan ahead,” she said. “Of course, early shopping is always the key to beat the crowds, especially with large quantity items and I would say probably Sunday’s your best day.”
A holiday meal plan cannot be complete without meat. There’s a ham at the store for $13.75 and of course, it’s not Thanksgiving without the world-famous bird. Perhaps the best deal in Rouses is on the turkey. If shoppers spend at least $25, they can get their poultry for $0.25 per pound, which means a turkey weighing 14 lbs can be bought for less than $4.
“That’s a big thing,” said Dickerson. “Especially with families on a tight budget.”
When shoppers tack on the turkey injector for $3.99, they can get everything they need to make Thanksgiving a success. The grand total for WAFB’s trip to the store was $46.05, plus tax.
