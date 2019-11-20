Car fire cause traffic delays on I-10 near Ocean Springs exit

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic was backed up for hours on I-10 near Exit 50 Tuesday night.
Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the backup was because of a two-vehicle accident.
The collision caused one of the vehicles to catch on fire.
One person was transported to a local hospital.
The accident happened in the eastbound lanes, but both east and westbound lanes are backed up after one of the vehicles went into the treeline, and the other ended up in the median.
Troopers advise motorists to take an alternative route at this time.
