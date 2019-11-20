Suspect identified in connection stolen St. Martin High truck

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have identified a suspect in Monday’s vehicle theft out of Jackson County.
A warrant has been issued for Adam Anthony Shaw in connection with a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 single cab truck stolen from St. Martin High School.
The truck was discovered stolen on the same day school officials learned 66 batteries were taken from 33 school buses. A white enclosed trailer was also discovered stolen Monday.
Jackson County authorities could only confirm Shaw is a suspect in the truck theft.
If you have any information on Shaw’s whereabouts or on the stolen truck, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
