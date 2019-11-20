Ryan Ross steps down as Ocean Springs head football coach

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs head football coach, Ryan Ross, confirmed with WLOX Tuesday afternoon that he is resigning from his position.
Ross ends his tenure with the Greyhounds after nine years, leading Ocean Springs to the playoffs six times, including this season, that ended with a 5-7 record and a first round exit to Oak Grove.
Ross broke the news to the players and coaching staff Tuesday and says he wants them to continue doing the things that has made the program successful with high character, values, discipline, but more importantly, giving his replacement a chance.
“Me and Coach (Mark) Hubbard are really close and he’s a dear friend of mine, he’s also my boss. We’ve been through a lot together. It was a casual conversation and we just kind of worked things out. They probably need some new blood, new energy and I need a new challenge," Ross told WLOX.
"I bled my heart and soul out here for Ocean Springs football program and I’ve tried my best to build it up. Get the facilities up to par and from this point on, I think I’ve done what I could do and it’s time to move on.”
Ross spoke highly of the Ocean Springs school district and is appreciative of the support he’s received from the community. At the present moment, Ross is in search of new head coaching position.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.