Rare whale rescued from Cat Island has died

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The rare pygmy killer whale rescued from the Mississippi Sound in September, and being cared for at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport died early Wednesday morning.
The whale was the only mammal rescued from this summer’s algae bloom in the Sound.
Dr. Mobi Solangi tells WLOX News the animal had been in intensive care since Monday under 24/7 watch. Its body has been taken to the college of veterinary medicine at Mississippi State University for further study.
Solangi said the whale’s death has been hard on the staff caring for it. It was found by fishermen and rescued from Cat Island two months ago. IMMS was hoping the whale would give them added insight into what happened in the Mississippi Sound after the openings of the Bonnet Carre Spillway. But the ultimate goal was to get it healthy enough to release it back into the wild.
The whale was originally identified as a melon-headed whale, but closer inspection caused researchers to revise their description and identify the animal as a pygmy killer whale. It was very rare for the animal to be so close to shore. They’re normally found much further south in the deeper waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
