Pleasant tomorrow. Rain possible this weekend.

More cloud cover is possible on Friday with highs in the mid 70s. There is a small chance for rain, mainly late in the afternoon and evening. This is ahead of our next cold front. As this front gets closer by Saturday morning, we’ll see scattered showers and storms. Highs may only reach the upper 60s. It looks like most of the rain will be gone by the evening. We’ll drop into the 40s by Sunday morning. Even with the sun returning, we’ll only warm up into the low 60s.