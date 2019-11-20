Ole Miss places Smith on administrative leave

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - For the second time in less than a year, Mike Smith has been forced to step away from Ole Miss softball.
The athletic department has placed the Lady Rebels head coach on administrative leave while it conducts a non-financial, external audit of the softball program. It was reported by Ole Miss Spirit on Monday night and has been confirmed by WLBT.
Smith was previously suspended for Ole Miss opening series of the 2019 season but was reinstated the following week. Since taking the job back in May of 2014, Smith has led the Lady Rebels on a meteoric rise with 40-win seasons in three of the last four years The program clinched its first ever NCAA regional appearance in 2016 and has made the postseason in every year since. Ole Miss has made the super regionals twice under Smith, including last season, but has yet to win a game in either appearance. Smith has a career record of 149-94 at Ole Miss.
Before his time in Oxford, Smith previously served as the head coach at McNeese State where he helped the Cowgirls to two straight Southland Conference titles and a regional berth in 2014. Prior to that, he plied his trade at California Baptist and led the Lady Lancers to an NAIA championship in 2009.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.