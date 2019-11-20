Ole Miss places Smith on administrative leave

Smith was previously suspended for Ole Miss opening series of the 2019 season but was reinstated the following week. Since taking the job back in May of 2014, Smith has led the Lady Rebels on a meteoric rise with 40-win seasons in three of the last four years The program clinched its first ever NCAA regional appearance in 2016 and has made the postseason in every year since. Ole Miss has made the super regionals twice under Smith, including last season, but has yet to win a game in either appearance. Smith has a career record of 149-94 at Ole Miss.