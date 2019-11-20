Nice today. Wetter by Saturday.

Another chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. And another pleasantly picture-perfect afternoon with highs in the 70s. Skies become cloudier on Thursday as the high moves east of us. And our next decent chance for rain showers arrives Friday night into Saturday with a cold front. Behind the front, Saturday afternoon, Sunday, and Monday appear drier and cooler. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Sebastien located a few hundred miles northeast of Puerto Rico is a little stronger this morning. Sebastien is not expected to impact the U.S. mainland and will barely pose any threat to land as it is eventually steered northward and then eastward out to sea. Hurricane season ends next week.