New city manager hired in Pascagoula after weeks of searching

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The search for a city manager for Pascagoula is finally over.
Tuesday night, the Pascagoula city council unanimously voted to hire Michael Silverman as the city’s new city manager in a 6-0 vote.
For this position, Silverman salary’s will be $98,000 inclusive of benefits.
Silverman has prior experience as a city manager as he was for Caro, Michigan since July 2018. His previous experience also includes working as a management analyst for Lee County in North Carolina from 2016 to 2018, working as a legislative intern for a North Carolina state representative in 2016 and as a summer law clerk for the North Carolina State Ethics Commission in 2015.
Silverman graduated from the University of North Carolina Wilmington with a Bachelors of Arts in History in 2014.
Assistant city manager, Frank Corder, has been serving as the acting city manager since October 31 and will continue until Silverman is officially in office on January 1, 2020.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Ryan Frederic, who previously served as both the city manager and the city attorney, turned in his resignation from all positions. That resignation becomes effective on December 3, 2019.
The city council approved an extension agreement for legal services with local attorney, Michael Moore.
