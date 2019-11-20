Mississippi man pleads guilty to killing his mother on Mother’s Day

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi man has plead guilty to the 2017 murder of his mother on Mother’s Day, reports WCBI.
Antonio Gladney, 36, admitted that after an argument with his mother at her home, he hit her on the head with a garden tool.
Her body was later discovered in her carport.
Once in jail, Gladney also attacked a jail officer and was charged with aggravated assault of an officer.
Gladney has been sentenced to life for his mother’s murder and 25 years for the assault charge.
