Keesler AFB changes ID requirements to get on base

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Getting in the gate at Keesler Air Force Base is about to get a little harder for some. The base is boosting security by ending its Trusted Traveler program. That means all driver and passengers must now show a valid Department of Defense identification, or have a visitor’s pass to enter the installation.
Under the old program, sponsors could show their DoD ID card and vouch for everyone in their vehicle. The change now requires anyone trying to get on base, at any gate, to either have a military issued ID or be issued a base pass from the Keesler Visitor Center, located at the main White Ave gate.
In order to get a visitor’s pass, you’ll need some form of ID such as a driver’s license, birth certificate, passport, or social security card. No passes are required for vehicle passengers under the age of 15.
If you’re visiting outside of normal visitor center hours, passes may be obtained at the White Ave gate.
Base officials stress that the new ID requirement might translate into longer wait times at the gates or the visitor center, so they urge visitors to factor that increased wait time in when they visit.
The policy change is aimed at creating a safer environment for those living and working on Keesler. In just the first five days of the increased review process, security forces say they apprehended four individuals with either active warrants or outstanding felony charges.
