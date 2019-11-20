Jury deliberating in trial of former school bus driver accused of molesting girl

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - “Listen to her words. She told you what happened.”
That’s how prosecutors ended closing arguments Wednesday morning in the trial of former school bus driver Sergio Sandoval. By 10 a.m., the jury had left the Jackson County courtroom to determine the fate of the 69-year-old man.
For two days, the jury heard testimony from the state that Sandoval had inappropriately touched an 8-year-old girl at least four times in 2014. The alleged abuse happened on the school bus with other children present, said witnesses who took the stand.
The girl said Sandoval would call her to the front of the bus, where he would give her candy and put his arm around her back to unzip her pants. The girl said “he would touch me.” When District Attorney Angel McIlrath asked her where, she answered “in my private parts.”
The girl told her parents and a report was filed with Ocean Springs Police Department. Her dad took the stand earlier this week and recounted what his daughter told him and the actions that were taken after.
Sandoval is charged with one count of sexual battery and four counts of molesting a child. We will update this story once the jury returns a verdict.
