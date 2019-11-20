Investigation underway in George County after fatal stabbing

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in George County are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Tuesday night.
It happened near Vestry Road before 9 p.m., said officials. According to authorities, another man was taken to University Hospital in Mobile but it’s unclear yet how those injuries were received or how severe they are.
A third man is in custody. However, the sheriff’s department has not yet released his name or photo.
We expect to learn more about this investigation Wednesday morning and will update this story once new information is available.
