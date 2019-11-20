Gateway, traffic safety study approved for Highway 609

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - With the ever-changing business footprint on the highway, safety is becoming an every-day issue for those people who drive on Highway 609.
An approved study may lead to new lighting, sidewalks, traffic lights and the elimination of most of the center lane.
As businesses come and go in Ocean Springs, the congestion of people quickly driving from place to place on Highway 609 has recently become the focus of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors.
“With all the growth we’ve had in west Jackson County and this area in general, Exit 50 is becoming a primary focus for safety, and we want to make sure that we do all the things we need to as a county and work with the state to make sure 609 is as safe as it can be," said Troy Ross of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors.
The main issue for Ross is accidents from left-hand turns that happens all the way down the highway.
“We need to make sure that we figure out where those locations are, coordinate that with lights and make sure that we have control points to make sure that doesn’t happen," Ross said.
However with the needed change, sooner than later, Ross said that the project has only just begun.
“This the very beginning. This is the initial planning concept. Gulf Coast Regional Planning, if they do this, they’ll end up telling us, in an ideal world where nothing was an object, this is what it would look like. Then we’ll have to figure out, by working with the businesses and residents, what do we really want it to look like and how much money do we have to spend on the project," said Ross.
Traffic headaches aren’t the only safety concern spurring change on the highway.
“Sidewalks, in certain areas, would be something that would be definitely be a positive for this area. Lighting would be a definite positive because I know at night, sometimes if a pedestrian is on the side of the road, you may not notice them,” said Ross.
But for some businesses, particularly those operating on the west side of the highway, traffic, medians, sidewalks and lighting aren’t the only issues they feel need to be resolved.
“All of the businesses’ entrances, the concrete culverts, plastic culverts, galvanized, whatever are collapsing. Everyone is having to re-do their entrances on the west side of Washington Avenue right now," said Julian Fayard, owner of Fayard’s in Ocean Springs.
This is also causing another major safety issue.
“One of my employees pulled into the carwash next door to my store. It had collapsed overnight and ran her car off in the hole," Fayard said.
Ross says that, while the project is in its infancy, he expects to see results in two to three years.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.