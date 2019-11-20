Symposium brings future economic growth ideas to the table

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -There are lots of ideas and proposals for where nearly $2 billion in BP settlement funding and other monies should go during the next 15 years.
Many of those possibilities and a look at South Mississippi’s future economy were explored at the Third Annual State of the Coast Economy Symposium.
"We will have nearly $2 billion flowing into the Coast,” said Anthony Wilson, Mississippi Power CEO and Gulf Coast Business Council chair. "It is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity."
That's why the council and other Coast leaders reached out to TIPS Strategies for guidance on not only how to spend the money, but also on how to invest it.
In this case, the story told about South Mississippi's future job force is a cautionary tale about how the Coast needs to attract a younger and more tech-savvy workforce instead of watching that demographic leave for greener economic pastures.
"This is a zero-sum game,” Jon Roberts of TIPS Strategies. “Those other communities that you may not want to be like are after your talent, and we have to keep them here."
They said the goal is to mold those concepts into plans involving the Coast’s economic heavy hitters like casinos, hospitality and military partnerships.
“You’re looking at defense, looking at the gaming industry, and tourism, being very important to us,” said Clay Williams, Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport executive director. “How do we expand on those? How do we grow those sectors of our economy? But also looking at the future.”
To check out the full report from TIPS Strategies, click HERE.
