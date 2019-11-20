East Central’s Seth Smith lead candidate for Pearl River Football gig

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River Wildcat football are looking to get back to their winning ways and may have found the perfect candidate for their vacant head coaching job in Hurley.
A source close to the East Central Hornets told WLOX Tuesday that head coach, Seth Smith, will accept the same position at Pearl River. Smith has been one of the rising stars in high school coaching in the Magnolia State after spending the last seven years rebuilding East Central’s program. With the Hornets, Smith boasts a 53-34 record and led the team to the Class 4A state championship in 2017, ultimately falling to Noxubee County. Smith and the Hornets just concluded their 2019 season with a 7-5 overall record after losing to West Jones 56-20 in the first round of the MHSAA 6A playoffs.
The move would make sense for Smith who is from Pearl River County and played for the Blue Devils and Wildcats. Smith would pick up what Ted Egger left behind. Egger stepped down in late October after serving three years as the Wildcats head coach, with a 10-17 overall record and 3-6 record in 2019.
WLOX reached out to both Smith and Pearl River, but did not receive a confirmation of the hire. The school is set to announce their new head football coach in a press conference on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.