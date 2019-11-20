East Central’s Seth Smith lead candidate for Pearl River Football gig

A source close to the East Central Hornets told WLOX Tuesday that head coach, Seth Smith, will accept the same position at Pearl River. Smith has been one of the rising stars in high school coaching in the Magnolia State after spending the last seven years rebuilding East Central’s program. With the Hornets, Smith boasts a 53-34 record and led the team to the Class 4A state championship in 2017, ultimately falling to Noxubee County. Smith and the Hornets just concluded their 2019 season with a 7-5 overall record after losing to West Jones 56-20 in the first round of the MHSAA 6A playoffs.