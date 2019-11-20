Diamondhead man proposes eco-friendly solution to coastal storm surge

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One Diamondhead man is looking for legislative support to back a unique storm surge barrier design.
Diamondhead resident Lee Taylor says he’s been working for 14 years to come up with the concept for the Taylor Storm Surge Barrier.
Taylor presented his plan to local officials Tuesday evening in a meeting at the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency. In his plan, he proposed building two separate 20 feet high barriers across the mouths of the Bay of St. Louis and the Biloxi Bay.
“It would stand on a series of islands across the bays with culverts connecting those islands,” explained Taylor.
Taylor said his concept is not as complex as gate and levy systems seen in New Orleans.
“Mine is about as simple as a kid playing in a mud puddle,” he said. “We’re using ENRM - Environmentally Neutral Recyclable Materials. It’s trash. It’s cut up old tires, it’s crushed plastic bottles, filled with sand, turning into a solid barrier.”
He said the culverts would stay open until storm surge occurred. “The gates in the culverts close and stop the water from coming into the bay. It’s that simple.”
Taylor applied for $200 million dollars in BP Oil Spill settlement money to fund the project. He believes the state already has what it needs to get started right away.
“They will use the same components that can be manufactured at a local manufacturing plant. Everything needed to do these barriers is here in place in Mississippi. It can be a total Mississippi project," he said.
Waveland Mayor Mike Smith thinks there needs to be major adjustments before they can back the plan. While Smith is in favor of finding a solution for storm surge, he noted that Waveland sits just five feet above sea level, adding that he is not fully convinced that the current plan will protect the city.
“The fear that we have, or that I have as the mayor of the city, is that it’s going to create more flooding for us,” said Smith. “I’ll get a shovel. I mean that’s how willing I am to work with anybody that has a plan that will protect Waveland.”
