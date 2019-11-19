Tropical Storm Sebastien forms, no threat to land

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Sebastien, formerly Invest 90L, has formed in the Atlantic on Tuesday morning. Sebastien will remain over the open waters of the Atlantic this week, posing no threat to land.
Sebastien was located a few hundred miles east of Puerto Rico on Tuesday morning, moving slowly to the north-northwest. Daytime satellite pictures revealed a well-defined center and low-level circulation with the system which is why the National Hurricane Center went ahead and named it. Sebastien is fighting nearby dry air and wind shear which should keep it from intensifying too much. While the water is warm beneath Sebastien for now, as it moves farther north, it will quickly be over cooler waters which should also limit intensification.
Sebastien is forecast to remain at tropical storm strength this week, moving northward and then turning northeastward, not impacting any land areas. A large shield of dry air will protect the U.S. mainland from any impact, eventually steering Sebastien eastward out to sea as it falls apart by this weekend. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.
