Tropical Storm Sebastien forms, no threat to land

Sebastien was located a few hundred miles east of Puerto Rico on Tuesday morning, moving slowly to the north-northwest. Daytime satellite pictures revealed a well-defined center and low-level circulation with the system which is why the National Hurricane Center went ahead and named it. Sebastien is fighting nearby dry air and wind shear which should keep it from intensifying too much. While the water is warm beneath Sebastien for now, as it moves farther north, it will quickly be over cooler waters which should also limit intensification.