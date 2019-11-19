Traffic lights on Market Street getting $1.1M in upgrades

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Driving down Market Street in Pascagoula will soon be a little easier for drivers who have long expressed frustration.
Within the next year, $1.1 million worth of improvements will be put towards upgrading the traffic signals. Those improvements include detection systems that will sync all seven of the lights. Additional improvements include updated signal heads and pedestrian heads.
“It’s estimated that this project will generate over $3 million in income to this community each year,” said Paul Gavin, Gulf Regional Planning Commission. “Of that $3 million, over $1 million of transportation benefits through travel time saving and reduction of accidents.”
Market Street is a thoroughfare that features seven stoplights from Ingalls Avenue north to Highway 90. According to the Gulf Regional Planning Commission, at any given time from 10,000 to 17,000 cars travel up and down the road.
Even more traffic is expected to travel through that area with the re-opening of Ingalls’ East Bank facility, the city’s new sports complex, and Pascagoula High’s new performing arts center, all of which are currently under construction.
"This is going to be a huge benefit for those people who are not only working but people looking for development,” said Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell.
The project is expected to be completed within a year.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.