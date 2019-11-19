LIST: Places serving Thanksgiving dinners to the community

Slap Ya Momma’s Free BBQ Thanksgiving Meal, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Biloxi restaurant on Thanksgiving Day. Free dinners will be served to the community for anyone doesn’t want to cook or eat alone. All meals are free. Monetary donations can be made and ‘Family for a Day’ t-shirts will be available with all the proceeds from both fundraisers going towards Harrison County Foster Home to help provide Christmas.