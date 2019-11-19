LIST: Places serving Thanksgiving dinners to the community

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Hundreds of volunteers will gather over the next week in counties across South Mississippi to help feed people in the community hot turkey dinners for Thanksgiving.
We’ve put together a list of some of the places you can get a meal or volunteer to help serve food.
Poplarville's Free Community Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Pearl River Fairgrounds storm shelter, Nov. 21. Hosted by the Torrence Family Schoolhouse 4-H Community Club. Meal delivery registration due by Nov. 18.
Free Thanksgiving Cookout in Moss Point, 12-4 p.m., Life and Deliverance Ministries, located at 5013 Frederick St. Rovira Team Realty and the church will serve meals to the community. They will also give out 75 turkeys on Nov. 26 to local churches and families.
Thanksgiving in the Woods with Shepherd of the Gulf to feed the homeless on Nov. 23. Food donations can be dropped at the Humane Society of South Mississippi in Gulfport between 10-11 a.m. Food delivery caravan will visit homeless camps from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Feed My Sheep Thanksgiving Eve Dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving.
Lucedale National Guard Armory, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Free community dinner but please RSVP with the number of people attending. You can also sign up online to bring a dish: https://bit.ly/2OqxXJt
Bay St. Louis Free Thanksgiving Dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Our Lady of the Gulf Community Center on Thanksgiving Day. Open to everyone. Take-out dinners available. For meal delivery in Hancock County, please register by Nov. 25.
Hunger-Homeless Meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Back Bay Mission in Biloxi on Thanksgiving Day. The meal will be provided by Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, with casino employees volunteering.
Slap Ya Momma’s Free BBQ Thanksgiving Meal, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Biloxi restaurant on Thanksgiving Day. Free dinners will be served to the community for anyone doesn’t want to cook or eat alone. All meals are free. Monetary donations can be made and ‘Family for a Day’ t-shirts will be available with all the proceeds from both fundraisers going towards Harrison County Foster Home to help provide Christmas.
