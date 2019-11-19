FDA searches Mary Mahoney’s; restaurant set to reopen for dinner

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Federal agents arrived at the historic Biloxi restaurant Mary Mahoney’s first thing Tuesday morning, closing their doors while authorities inspected the business.
The investigation is being conducted by the Food and Drug Administration. The agents came from the FDA’s Criminal Office of Investigations out of Georgia, and were inside the restaurant for several hours.
According to Bobby Mahoney, who owns the famous coast eatery, the inquiry had to do with an investigation into mislabeled fish.
“It caused a little disruption to our lunch routine,” Mahoney said, adding that he understands the investigators were just doing their jobs.
A sign on the door of the restaurant advised people that Mary Mahoney’s was closed for lunch while investigators were on site. But by Tuesday afternoon, Mahoney said employees were back inside preparing to open for dinner.
According to the FDA’s website, the agency is responsible for ensuring that the nation’s seafood supply, both domestic and imported, is safe, sanitary, wholesome, and honestly labeled.
The FDA oversees 80 percent of the country’s food supply, which includes everything sold at the grocery store that isn’t raw meat, poultry, and eggs. Other food, including fish and pre-packaged foods, fall under the FDA’s jurisdiction.
