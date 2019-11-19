Second trial for former Ocean Springs bus driver accused of touching child begins

JACKSON COUNTY , Miss. (WLOX) - Day one of Sergio Sandoval’s trial started Monday. Sandoval was a former Ocean Springs school bus driver.
He is accused of inappropriately touching an 8-year-old girl on his bus in 2014 on at least four different occasions.
During the trial, the judge heard testimony from the school principal, head of transportation and the victim’s father.
The school’s principal testified Sandoval had given the victim a certificate naming her as a good bus passenger. The victim’s father testified the same day Sandoval gave out the certificate was the same day the victim told him about the touching.
Justin Grafton, the chief investigator for the District Attorney’s office, showed the jury several videos of bus trips, where it appears that Sandoval called the victim to the front of the bus multiple times. Neither Sandoval nor the victim can be seen when she is at the front of the bus, which Grafton explained meant she was standing right next to him. Grafton said Sandoval would give the victim candy on these visits to the front.
On another day, when a substitute driver drove the bus, the victim wasn’t called to the front of the bus at all.
Sandoval went to trial in 2017 but collapsed in court. A mistrial was declared when a psychologist was unable to determine whether he was suffering from a mental illness.
But a Jackson County judge had since ruled the 69-year-old competent to stand trial. Day two of Sandoval’s trial continues Tuesday.
