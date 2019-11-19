Child victim testifies in school bus driver’s trial

On Monday, Justin Grafton, the chief investigator for the District Attorney’s office, showed the jury several videos of bus trips, where it appears that Sandoval called the victim to the front of the bus multiple times. Neither Sandoval nor the victim can be seen when she is at the front of the bus, which Grafton explained meant she was standing right next to him. Grafton said Sandoval would give the victim candy on these visits to the front.