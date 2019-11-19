Biloxi’s Ryan Spiers to play in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Congratulations is in order for Biloxi offensive lineman, Ryan Spiers, as it was announced last Thursday that he has been chosen to play in this year’s Blue-Grey Football All-American Bowl.
The game helps prospects from all over the country gain national exposure and increase their chances of securing scholarships. Spiers doesn’t have that problem as he’s already committed to Georgia Tech, where he plans to be an early enrollee.
The Bowl will be in Atlanta, January 13th at the Mercedes Benz Stadium at 6 p.m. on ESPN3.
Spiers high school career came to a close last Friday as the Indians suffered a 31-0 season-ending loss to Petal in the MHSAA Playoffs.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.